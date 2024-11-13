FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Nov. 13, 2024

Drivers beware: Deer involved crashes continue at alarming pace

Michigan United Conservation Clubs, Insurance Alliance of Michigan urge hunters, drivers to help reduce crashes

LANSING – Vehicle crashes involving deer are continuing at an alarming pace, with Michigan averaging more than 360 each day in November, the height of deer season.

This year, the Insurance Alliance of Michigan (IAM) is teaming up with the Michigan United Conservation Clubs (MUCC) to encourage hunting and provide helpful information to drivers to avoid crashes.

“There are more than 2 million deer in the state, and one way to manage the population and reduce the number of crashes involving deer is through hunting,” said Amy Trotter, chief executive officer of the MUCC. “The more hunters we have in Michigan and the more success they have, the more we can reduce the deer population where necessary and help prevent crashes.”

Last year, Michigan’s deer harvest increased by 2%, with 347,008 deer harvested across all seasons.

MUCC is the largest statewide conservation organization in the nation whose mission is to is to encourage people to conserve, protect and enhance Michigan’s natural resources and outdoor heritage.

IAM is the leading voice for property and casualty insurers in Michigan and represents companies large and small across the state.

“At this time every year, we know deer are even more active across Michigan, and we urge drivers to be aware and stay safe on the roads,” said IAM executive director Erin McDonough. “The past two years were the two highest years for deer-related crashes in a decade. We need all drivers to stay focused on the road, especially at dawn and dusk, so they stay safe and help prevent collisions.”

In 2023, November was the worst month for deer-auto collisions, with 11,145 total crashes. The majority of those crashes occurred in the early morning hours between 6-9 a.m.

The counties with the most reported vehicle crashes involving deer in 2023 were:

Kent County (2,171) Oakland County (2,125) Genesee County (1,605) Allegan County (1,545) Jackson County (1,521) Ottawa County (1,517) Lapeer County (1,505) Calhoun County (1,332) Washtenaw County (1,320) Clinton County (1,306)

“No matter where you are driving in the state, the danger of a collision with a deer is real,” McDonough said.

IAM recommends the following safety tips:

Slow down when traveling through deer-populated areas.

Always wear your seat belt.

Watch for deer, especially at dawn and dusk, when they are most active. If you see one deer, approach cautiously, as more could be out of sight.

Deer often travel single file, so if you see one cross a road it’s likely more are nearby waiting to cross. When startled by an approaching vehicle, deer can panic and dart out from any direction.

If a crash with a deer is unavoidable, brake firmly, hold onto the steering wheel with both hands, come to a controlled stop and then proceed to steer your vehicle off the roadway.

In the unfortunate event a collision with a deer does occur, there is one way to make the best of the situation.

Trotter said the driver of the vehicle that unintentionally hits a deer has the first right to claim the deer, but if they do not, another individual may take it for salvage after obtaining a salvage tag.

Over the past two years, there have been more than 117,000 deer involved crashes, yet only 595 salvage tags for deer that have been killed have been issued by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

“Choosing to salvage deer is one way in which residents can make the best out of an unfortunate situation, while providing nutritious food to their families or those in need,” Trotter said.

Salvaging deer helps to keep roadways clear and can provide nutritious meals. Most deer can provide 160 high-protein meals. If the person salvaging the deer is unable to process it or does not want it, another individual can claim the deer with a free salvage tag.

