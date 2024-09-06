Federal Conservation Priorities Update

Partisan gridlock has brought most congressional work to a standstill, not just conservation priorities.

MUCC alongside its national partners continues to work to advance several federal conservation policy priorities.

Federal Rule on National Wildlife Refuges & Lead Ammunition

Last week MUCC joined other statewide conservation organizations in a public comment letter addressing a new rule expanding hunting and angling opportunities on hundreds of thousands of acres of National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) lands.

On this round of openings, no Michigan lands were included, but the large-scale expansion of big-game hunting and angling opportunities is something to be applauded.

The service has also expressed support for a voluntary pilot program to educate hunters on the use of non-toxic ammunition and fishing tackle. Per MUCC’s member passed policy, we support education on non-lead fishing and ammunition alternatives, however we do not support mandates.

The rule was not all positive though. With this expansion of opportunity, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) also dictated these new lands would prohibit the use of any lead fishing tackle, or lead ammunition for the take of big game. This mandate came without justification of harm, or specifying a specific management goal, just with a vague statement about lead causing harm. MUCC and our partners requested the removal of this unfounded mandate.

The full comment letter can be found HERE.

Farm Bill

Work on the Farm Bill largely remains stagnant. The gridlock in Washington, especially as the November election looms, has brought most work to a halt.

The Farm Bill expired in the fall of 2023 and has been operating on an extension since then. It is unlikely a new Farm Bill will be passed before the end of September, when it expires once again.

Both sides have submitted marker bills, but the progress has been painfully slow. MUCC continues to work with national partners, meeting regularly to discuss progress and policy priorities within the Farm Bill.

Recovering America’s Wildlife Act

The Recovering America’s Wildlife Act (RAWA) legislation has been a dream of conservationists and state game agencies across the country for a decade at least. This legislation could be as impactful as Pittman-Robertson or Dingell-Johnson.

In 2022, RAWA passed the U.S. House of Representatives, but failed to get a vote on the Senate floor. Since that time, the partisan gridlock in Washington has swallowed this legislative priority as well.

The 2022 version of RAWA, sponsored by Michigan Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (D-12), would provide some of the most meaningful conservation funding in a generation; nearly $1.4 billion to support the Wildlife Conservation Restoration Program for states, territories and tribal nations to provide proactive efforts to prevent wildlife from becoming endangered.

Many of the projects RAWA could fund are currently being paid for using hunting and fishing license dollars, and RAWA could help subsidize nongame management freeing up hunter and angler dollars to be used for our highest priority game species.

RAWA remains a top priority of the conservation community.