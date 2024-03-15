Help us protect the right to hunt, fish and trap in Michigan

On March 14, the Michigan Natural Resources Commission voted 4-2 to close the year-round coyote hunting season for three months from April 16 to July 14.

Despite hours of public testimony against the coyote hunting closure and hundreds of pages of peer-reviewed literature affirming the months in question as the best time to manage coyotes, some commissioners chose to ignore science and Proposal G.

Proposal G was a voter-initiated referendum in 1996 requiring the Natural Resources Commission to use the principles of sound scientific management when making management decisions. It passed with 68% of the vote.

Uniting citizens to conserve, protect and ENHANCE Michigan’s natural resources and outdoor heritage. That is MUCC’s mission. That is our purpose – protecting your right to hunt, fish, trap, shoot and recreate in Michigan.

Protecting Proposal G is also a part of our mission.

The dam has started to leak. If we do nothing, it will break.

Caving to social pressures, real or perceived, will only invite more attacks on our way of life. Coyote hunting isn’t the first or the last cut. Natural resources management and our outdoor heritage is at stake. The next generation of conservationists’ way of life is at stake.

But we can fight back. We can stop our great state from losing our right to hunt, fish and trap. We do not have to be Washington, Colorado, Oregon or New Jersey. With your support, we will NEVER stop living our mission and NEVER stop standing up for the average conservationist, hunter, trapper, angler or shooter.

For 87 years, MUCC has fought to insulate our natural resources from political and social pressures.

All of these are simple ways to help us in this fight and the next fight. If some on the NRC will not defend all aspects of Michigan’s outdoor heritage, we will.

Michigan sportsmen and sportswomen LOST an opportunity to get outside, manage a species and enjoy the thrill of fair chase.

This vote is part of a trend happening across the country. Wildlife and natural resources commissions are being persuaded by anti-hunting pressures and rhetoric to enact regulations infringing on our rights and privileges as hunters and trappers.

We need MUCC now and in the future to protect our rights to hunt, fish and trap.