MUCC & MTPCA File Briefs in Lawsuit Against the NRC

On September 6, Michigan United Conservation Clubs (MUCC) and the Michigan Trappers and Predator Callers Association (MTPCA) filed legal briefs in their lawsuits against the Michigan Natural Resources Commission (NRC).

MUCC’s brief, which can be read HERE, argues that the NRC illegally closed Michigan’s coyote season for a quarter of the year in March of 2024 by failing to use the best available science, and focusing instead on unsubstantiated claims of negative public perception.

MUCC’s brief highlights the statements of the commissioners who voted in support of the closure, and those of the exceptionally few hunters who joined the commission in disregarding the principles of sound scientific management. The statements from the commissioners clearly show that sound scientific management was not a consideration in the decision-making process.

MUCC Chief Executive Officer Amy Trotter says that the public record is clear, the commission’s decision failed to abide by their legal charge and responsibility to keep game management decisions based in science.

“The voters of Michigan were clear when they overwhelmingly passed Proposal G: scientific data needs to drive our game management decisions,” said Trotter. “After reviewing the public record, it is abundantly clear the commission failed in following their legal charge. By relying on social pressures, real or perceived, the commission set a dangerous precedent where our outdoor heritage is threatened based on the social and political winds of the day.”

MUCC is joined in the lawsuit by MTPCA who filed a separate brief, found HERE.

MTPCA’s brief highlights how commissioners trusted the instincts of one individual supporting the closure to appease anti-hunting interests, rather than the proven record of sound scientific management as dictated by Proposal G.

MTPCA President Joe Velchansky says this issue is larger than coyotes, and the future of Michigan’s outdoor heritage is at stake.

“This issue is so much bigger than coyotes, the very foundation of Michigan’s game management is at stake,” Velchansky said. “The minute we as conservationists compromise our principles is the minute we lose the whole thing, and that is not something we are prepared to do.”

The NRC will now file a response brief, due to the court in mid-October.

For more information on MUCC visit mucc.org.

Contact: jtomei@mucc.org

For more information on MTPCA visit mtpca.com

Contact: merlejones336@gmail.com