November 2024 NRC Preview

The Natural Resources Commission returns to Lansing for a light on action items meeting next week.

The meeting is Thursday, November 7, at Lansing Community College downtown campus beginning at 9:30 a.m.

There are no commission or directors orders up for information or action at the November meeting.

The commission will hear a series of presentations related to a Department of Natural Resources (DNR) policy on how to handle beavers where they are having an adverse impact on trout streams.

There is also a presentation on FishPass from the Great Lakes Fishery Commission.

MUCC reviews all land transactions exceeding 80 acres, of which there are two.

Land Transaction Case #20210250 is the purchase of three tracts of land, totaling 85.8 acres in Keweenaw County. This purchase consolidates state land ownership and provides new public access to Lake Superior.

Land Transaction Case #20230226 is a purchase of 94.94 acres in Lenawee County. This purchase is the result of a partnership with Ducks Unlimited and the DNR working on wetland restoration in the Lake Erie watershed. This property will be managed as part of the new Seneca State Game Area.

