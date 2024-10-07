October 2024 NRC Preview

The Michigan Natural Resources Commission meeting is this Thursday, October 10, at Northern Michigan University in Marquette.

The commission has several fisheries orders up for action this month, but nothing new for information.

The orders up for action are:

Fisheries Order 202.25 – Special Hook Size Fishing Regulations

Fisheries Order 205.25 – Michigan-Wisconsin Boundary Waters

Fisheries Order 206.25 – Special Fishing Regulations for Warmwater Species on Select Waters

Fisheries Order 219.25 – Bow, Spear, and Crossbow Fishing Regulations

Fisheries Order 240.24A – Sturgeon Regulations

Wildlife Conservation Order Amendment No. 9 of 2024 – Resident Canada Goose Program Changes

Wildlife Conservation Order Amendment No. 10 of 2024 – Windsor Township State Game Area – Restrict Firearm Use

At the time of writing no links were available to post. Once available the list will be updated.

There are six land transactions up for action at the meeting, MUCC reviews all land transactions exceeding 80 acres. In addition to the land transactions there is also an oil ang gas lease auction to be approved by the director.

MUCC will be streaming the meeting as technology allows on our Facebook page.

To ensure our natural resources remain protected and managed thoughtfully and our outdoor heritage defended, join Michigan United Conservation Clubs today: http://bit.ly/JoinMUCC.