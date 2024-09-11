On the Ground: Fall Rendezvous in the Pigeon River Country State Forest

On Saturday, September 7, 2024, MUCC’s On the Ground program joined the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation for their Annual Fall Rendezvous in partnership with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) in the Pigeon River Country State Forest. This forest, known as the “Big Wild”, is home to one of largest free-roaming elk herds east of the Mississippi.

Volunteers Improve Habitat for Elk

The goal of this project was to improve habitat for elk and other wildlife species like white-tailed deer. 26 volunteers got their hands dirty planting 55 white oak trees within the state forest. Volunteers planted the trees at two different elk viewing areas managed by the DNR. Each tree was planted using fertilizer and mulch to help ensure their survival. Volunteers also placed fencing around each tree to protect them from overbrowsing while they’re still young and growing.

In addition, volunteers removed fencing and t-posts from an old exclosure that was no longer in use. Several volunteers also constructed two new exclosures at a separate location. In total, volunteers directly improved approximately 10 acres of wildlife habitat.

Why is It Important?

Mast-producing trees such as oaks provide critical food and cover for a variety of species including elk, deer, turkeys, small mammals, and songbirds. The acorns that oaks produce are high in nutrients like fat and protein, making them a superfood for wildlife. Elk and white-tailed deer feed on these acorns and the buds of next year’s oak leaves. Oak trees can produce thousands of acorns each season, and a single tree can produce up to 3 million in its lifetime!

Constructing exclosures helps protect plants in forested habitats from high levels of browsing. Wildlife like elk and white-tailed deer can quickly overbrowse a single area to the point where plants do not grow. Exclosures help keep these species out of certain areas, therefore enhancing forest health and helping to preserve native plant species.

Upcoming Projects

On the Ground has many more events coming up for fall! Read on for a list of upcoming opportunities and click the links below to register. All registered volunteers receive lunch and a free appreciation gift for their efforts.

Friday, September 13, 2024, from 10 AM to 2 PM – Sharp-tailed Grouse Habitat Enhancement in the Hiawatha National Forest (register HERE)

Saturday, September 14, 2024, from 10 AM to 2 PM – Dam Improvement Project at the Blind Sucker Flooding (register HERE)

Saturday, October 5, 2024, time TBD – Native Tree and Shrub Planting in the Manistee National Forest (registration opens soon)

Friday, October 18, 2024, from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM – Mast-Producing Tree Planting at Maple River State Game Area (register HERE)