On the Ground: Improving Wildlife Habitat Across the Upper Peninsula

This past week, MUCC’s On the Ground program was busy improving wildlife habitat in the Upper Peninsula! We traveled to Chippewa County and Luce County in the eastern UP to complete two habitat projects back-to-back. The weather was beautiful, and volunteers were excited to be outside and get their hands dirty. In a single week, volunteers improved approximately 99 acres of public land for wildlife.

Volunteers Enhance Habitat for Sharp-tailed Grouse

On Friday, September 13, 2024, On the Ground partnered with the UP Resource Conservation and Development Council and the US Forest Service to host 15 volunteers for a warm-season grass planting event in the Hiawatha National Forest. During this event, volunteers planted four different species of grass plugs to improve habitat for sharp-tailed grouse. These plugs were planted across a 95-acre prairie ecosystem in a variety of plots to ensure species richness and diversity. This ecosystem is known to hold sharp-tailed grouse, which are a state species of special concern. Volunteers representing the US Forest Service, Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Michigan Sharp-Tailed Grouse Association, Natural Resource Conservation Service, and the Lake to Lake CISMA came out to help improve habitat for this incredible species.

Volunteers Improve a Wildlife Flooding

On Saturday, September 14, 2024, On the Ground hosted 7 volunteers for a dam improvement project in partnership with the Michigan DNR at the Blind Sucker Wildlife Flooding in Luce County. Firstly, park staff from nearby Muskallonge State Park used a tractor to add gravel to the dam, and volunteers focused on spreading and raking it to help mitigate the effects of erosion. Volunteers spread gravel on each side of the dam walkway and a nearby footpath along the flooding. In addition, volunteers planted native wildflowers along a wildlife activity trail to benefit a variety of pollinator species. They also removed several invasive species that were growing alongside the dam. Volunteers improved approximately 4 acres of wildlife habitat with this project.

Upcoming Projects

On the Ground is hosting more events in October for the fall season! Read on for a list of upcoming opportunities and click the links below to register. With multiple hunting seasons already underway, fall is the perfect time to get outside to improve wildlife habitat, and see the direct impact of your efforts while hunting. All registered volunteers receive lunch and a free appreciation gift at the end of each event.

Saturday, October 5, 2024, time TBD – Native Tree and Shrub Planting in the Manistee National Forest (register HERE)

Friday, October 18, 2024, from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM – Mast-Producing Tree Planting at Maple River State Game Area (register HERE)