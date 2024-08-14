On the Ground: Volunteer Clean Up at Pointe Mouillee State Game Area

On Saturday, August 10, 2024, MUCC’s On the Ground program hosted a clean-up event in partnership with Backcountry Hunters & Anglers and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) at Pointe Mouillee State Game Area in Wayne/Monroe County. Pointe Mouillee is one of Michigan’s “Wetland Wonders” and contains 4,040 acres of premier waterfowl habitat. This area is a popular destination for waterfowl hunting, birding, hiking, and wildlife viewing.

Volunteers Start the Clean Up

15 volunteers began at the headquarters building picking up trash and other debris in the parking lot and surrounding areas. Volunteers also traveled to other parts of the state game area along the causeways, picking up trash as they went. Many items were collected including tires, an old chair, and a picnic table. Volunteers were committed to picking up as much trash as possible, even staying after lunch to collect more. In total, volunteers directly improved 40 acres of fish and wildlife habitat.

Why is It Important?

Trash clean-ups are important because litter can affect local populations of fish and wildlife in many ways. These species are not accustomed to trash in their environment, and they might mistake it for food. Ingesting trash such as glittery chip bags can cause blockage of the stomach and airways, leading to death in many cases. Fish and wildlife can also become entangled in debris which hinders their ability to move. Species like fish, turtles, and birds can become entangled in fishing line, plastic six-pack holders, and plastic rings from pop and water bottles. Trash and other debris like broken glass may also cut into their skin and cause an infection. In addition, many different types of plastics can degrade and leach toxins into the water, causing many issues for both fish and wildlife.

Upcoming Projects

On the Ground is getting busy for the fall season! Read on for a list of upcoming events through the end of September. All registered volunteers receive lunch and a free appreciation gift for their efforts.

Saturday, September 7, 2024, from 10 AM to 2 PM – Fall Rendezvous (mix of habitat projects) in the Pigeon River Country State Forest (register HERE)

Friday, September 13, 2024, from 10 AM to 2 PM – Sharp-tailed Grouse Habitat Enhancement in the Hiawatha National Forest (register HERE)

Saturday, September 14, 2024, from 10 AM to 2 PM – Dam Improvement Project at the Blind Sucker Flooding (registration opens today)

Saturday, September 21, 2024, from 10 AM – 2 PM – Accessible Hunting Blind Repair/Shooting Lane Clearing at Sleepy Hollow State Park (register HERE)