OTG Volunteers Needed: Dam Improvement Project at the Blind Sucker Flooding

On Saturday, September 14, 2024, from 10 AM to 2 PM, Michigan United Conservation Clubs (MUCC) will be hosting a dam improvement project in partnership with the Michigan DNR at the Blind Sucker Flooding in Luce County. This area is home to many species of fish and wildlife and offers recreational opportunities such as hiking, camping, canoeing, kayaking, and swimming. All ages are welcome to attend, so bring a friend or two if you’d like! For more details and to register, click HERE.

About the Project

This project involves improving the dam directly and restoring wildlife habitat in areas surrounding the dam. Volunteers will first work to mitigate erosion at the dam by filling in areas with gravel. In addition, volunteers will plant native plants in the surrounding area and remove invasive species using hand-pulling methods. Volunteers will meet at the Blind Sucker #1 State Forest Campground (46.669284, -85.761805). Any necessary equipment will be provided including work gloves, buckets, shovels, and garbage bags. Closed-toed shoes, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt are recommended. This event will take place rain or shine unless there is severe weather so please dress accordingly.

Why is it Important?

Although improving a dam may not seem like a typical habitat restoration project, it still provides benefits to local fish and wildlife populations. Too much erosion of a dam can cause dam failure, which leads to flooding and environmental damage. Mitigating erosion early by adding gravel or other structures to a dam can help offset these risks well into the future.

Restoring wildlife habitat in surrounding areas near the dam also provides benefits to fish and wildlife. By removing invasive plant species, native plants are better able to grow and reproduce. Replanting native plants also allows for them to become established in new areas. These habitat restoration efforts create new opportunities for fish and wildlife to have adequate food and cover sources.

Learn More

Want to learn more about On the Ground and stay up to date on upcoming projects? Visit mucc.org/on-the-ground for more information. Our On the Ground program is a great way to meet fellow conservationists and get involved in conserving, protecting, and enhancing Michigan’s natural resources. All registered volunteers receive lunch and a free appreciation gift for their efforts.