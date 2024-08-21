OTG Volunteers Needed: Fall Rendezvous in the Pigeon River Country State Forest

Once again, MUCC’s On the Ground program is partnering with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the Michigan DNR for their Annual Fall Rendezvous! We will be at Elk Viewing Area #7 in the Pigeon River Country State Forest on Saturday, September 7, 2024, from 10 AM – 2 PM conducting a variety of habitat projects. All ages are welcome to attend, so invite your friends and family to join us! For more details and to register, click HERE.

About the Project

During this event, we will be planting white oak trees, removing old fencing, and constructing new exclosures. The combination of these projects will improve habitat for a variety of wildlife including elk. We will meet at the DNR Elk Viewing Area #7 off of Sturgeon Valley Rd (45.149517, -84,415166). There is poor cell reception in the area, so it is recommended to get directions in advance.

Volunteers are encouraged to bring a reusable water bottle, although snacks and water will be provided throughout the day. This event will take place rain or shine except in the case of severe weather so please plan and dress accordingly. All registered volunteers will receive lunch and a free volunteer appreciation gift for their efforts. We ask that you bring work gloves if you already have them as we have a limited supply available. All other necessary equipment will be provided.

Why is it Important?

Mast-producing trees such as oaks are important because they are a critical food source for wildlife. Oak trees produce hard-mast fruit called nuts which contain high amounts of protein and fat. Many species of wildlife benefit from mast-producing trees like elk, deer, bears, turkeys, upland game birds, and small rodents.

Exclosures are also an important habitat management tool because they keep young vegetation from being overbrowsed by elk, deer, and other wildlife species. They are used frequently in reforestation practices or to preserve native pollinator plants.

Learn More

Want to stay up to date and see where On the Ground is going next? Visit mucc.org/on-the-ground for more information on upcoming events. All ages are welcome, and we provide lunch and a free appreciation gift for all registered volunteers. We have a wide variety of opportunities coming up, so don’t wait! We would love to have you join us in helping improve fish and wildlife habitat on Michigan’s public lands.