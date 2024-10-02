OTG Volunteers Needed: Mast-Producing Tree Planting at Maple River State Game Area

Looking for a way to get outside and do something good for wildlife? On Friday, October 18, 2024, MUCC’s On the Ground program will be hosting a mast-producing tree planting in partnership with the Michigan DNR at Maple River State Game Area. Volunteers are needed from 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM. During this project, volunteers will be planting a mix of crabapple trees to improve forage for wildlife including white-tailed deer. Any necessary equipment will be provided. Don’t miss out on this great opportunity to give back and help improve habitat for wildlife here in Michigan! For more details and to register, click HERE.

About the Project

This project involves planting and fencing a variety of crabapple trees to enhance habitat for wildlife such as white-tailed deer, turkeys, grouse, and small mammals. Volunteers will meet at the DNR Barns on Crapo Rd just south of Ranger Rd in Ashley, MI (43.148786, -84.523864). Any necessary equipment will be provided including work gloves, shovels, wire cutters, and post pounders. Fencing for the trees will be provided as well. Closed-toed boots and long pants are recommended. This event will take place rain or shine unless there is severe weather so please dress accordingly.

Why is it Important?

Mast-producing trees such as crabapples are important because they are a critical food source for wildlife. Crabapple trees produce soft-mast fruit which are high in antioxidants and fiber. Hard-mast fruits like nuts and soft-mast fruits are especially important to wildlife because they are available in the fall and winter when other food sources are scarce. Many species of wildlife benefit from mast-producing trees including deer, turkeys, and upland game birds like grouse. Crabapple trees also act as cover and nesting habitat for small mammals and songbirds.

Learn More

Want to become an On the Ground volunteer? Visit mucc.org/on-the-ground for more information and a list of our upcoming projects. We offer a wide variety of opportunities around the state to get involved in directly enhancing habitat for Michigan’s fish and wildlife. Some of our common recurring projects include mast-producing tree plantings, brush pile building for small game, and building/maintaining wood duck boxes. All registered volunteers receive lunch and a free appreciation gift for their efforts.