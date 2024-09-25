OTG Volunteers Needed: Native Shrub and Tree Planting in the Manistee National Forest

On Saturday, October 5, 2024, MUCC’s On the Ground program will be partnering with the National Wild Turkey Federation and the US Forest Service, Baldwin/White Cloud Ranger District for a native shrub and tree planting event in the Manistee National Forest. Volunteers are needed from 9 AM – 12:30 PM. This project aims to increase cover and forage for a variety of wildlife species. All ages are welcome, so invite your friends and family to join us! For more details and to register, click HERE.

About the Project

This project involves planting a variety of native shrubs and trees at various locations along the White River. Four groups of 3 shrubs/trees will be planted at each location to ensure species diversity. Volunteers will also plant shrubs/trees of the same species in groups of 3 to facilitate pollination. In addition, each shrub/tree will also be fenced by volunteers to prevent overbrowsing and ensure their survival. Volunteers will meet at the Pines Point Equestrian parking area on 168th Ave, also known as the White River Nonmotorized Trailhead (43.532480, -86.137518). Any necessary equipment will be provided including work gloves and shovels. Closed-toed boots and long pants are recommended. This event will take place rain or shine unless there is severe weather so please dress accordingly.

Why is it Important?

For this project, volunteers will be planting long-lived tree species (specifically conifers), as well as other mast-producing and fruit-bearing species of trees and shrubs. These native plants will increase species and structural diversity within the forested community, therefore increasing cover and forage for wildlife. This project will impact species like white-tailed deer, black bear, turkey, grouse, and small mammals including squirrels and chipmunks.

Learn More

Want to stay up to date and see where On the Ground goes next? Visit mucc.org/on-the-ground for more information and a list of our upcoming projects. From brush pile building to river cleanups and tree plantings, we offer a wide variety of opportunities for all ages. On the Ground is a great way to make a difference and directly improve habitat for fish and wildlife across the state. All registered volunteers receive lunch and a free appreciation gift for their efforts.