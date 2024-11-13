The End of my AmeriCorps Service Term

As my service term with Michigan United Conservation Clubs (MUCC) comes to an end, I wanted to reflect back on what a wild ride it’s been this year. When I first started as MUCC’s Huron Pines AmeriCorps member in January, I had a general sense of what my service term would entail. I was tasked with assisting in habitat projects for the On the Ground (OTG) program, MUCC’s volunteer stewardship program dedicated to improving wildlife habitat. However, I had no idea just how much I would grow to love the program and the people that were a part of it. I also had no idea how much I would enjoy spending time with the other Huron Pines AmeriCorps members and attending various trainings and learning opportunities.

On the Ground

Helping to coordinate OTG events has been a big part of my service term. This past year, we conducted 26 projects across the state to improve fish and wildlife habitat. These projects ranged from invasive species removal to brush pile building, river cleanups, and tree plantings. During my service term, we engaged 638 volunteers and surpassed over 4,000 acres of habitat improved since the program’s inception in 2013. This was a great accomplishment and one that I was excited to be a part of! We also collaborated with many partners to help make these projects happen like the Michigan DNR Wildlife Division, Michigan DNR Parks & Rec Division, Clinton River Watershed Council, Kirtland’s Warbler Alliance, Huron Pines, US Forest Service, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, and more. I really enjoyed interacting with the DNR staff and our other partners because I learned a lot about natural resources and conservation here in Michigan.

MUCC Events

Another part of my service was attending various MUCC events like the annual convention, Ultimate Sport Show, fall camp clean-up, and the women’s hunter safety day. These events helped me increase my collaboration and communication abilities by talking with other people involved in the natural resources and conservation world. I liked hearing their stories and how passionate they are about the outdoors and protecting our natural resources for future generations to be able to enjoy.

I was also fortunate enough to present an educational program to campers during the summer at the Michigan Out-of-Doors Youth Camp. The kids really liked my skins and skulls program to teach them all about Michigan mammals, and I enjoyed interacting with them and answering all their crazy questions. It was also cool to see them complete the activities and have fun while also learning something educational.

Huron Pines AmeriCorps Program

Finally, part of being a Huron Pines AmeriCorps member is getting to attend many elective trainings and learning opportunities available throughout the year. I participated in a vernal pool and floodplain forest workshop in the spring hosted by Michigan Natural Features Inventory. We visited a vernal pool and floodplain forest area and learned about the native species that call it home. I also conducted surveys for the eastern massasauga rattlesnake, a threatened species here in Michigan. We looked for the snakes which were then captured and inspected in a laboratory to make sure they were healthy.

Additionally, I participated in more surveying and field work with the US Fish and Wildlife Service. We helped manage invasives that were impacting the Michigan monkey flower, and we surveyed for the Hungerford’s crawling water beetle. Both of these species are federally endangered and found only in Michigan. These experiences helped expand my field work skills and expose me to new species and environments, something I never would have done had it not been for the AmeriCorps program.

Thank You

I want to say a big thank-you to all the volunteers, students, partners, and MUCC staff who worked with and supported me this year. Your passion and dedication to conservation inspires me to get out there and continue the work to ensure our natural resources are around for many more years to come. I also want to thank the other AmeriCorps members for supporting me both in my career and my personal life, and for letting me do fun stuff at their host sites. I’ve learned many important lessons this past year that I will definitely carry with me for the rest of my life. I look forward to continuing to grow as a person and seeing where I end up next!