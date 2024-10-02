Michigan DNR releases draft Forest Management Plan

Every ten years the Michigan Department of Natural Resources updates the state forest management plan to “to guide and outline forest management activities.”

The 2024 Draft Forest Management Plan is now available to read and provide public comment on. Public comment is due December 31, 2024.

It is vital for Michigan’s hunters, trappers, and anglers to get actively involved in forest management. Active forest management is important to create long-term sustainable habitat for all of Michigan’s game species.

Michigan United Conservation Clubs (MUCC) and its membership has passed numerous forest management policies, summed up with a 1983 resolution below.

Wildlife habitat requirements and forest management practices should be planned, coordinated and integrated with each other.

Whether it is protecting hemlock in deer wintering complexes in the U.P. or managing early successional forests in the Northern Lower, it’s vital that conservationists get involved, says MUCC Chief Executive Officer Amy Trotter.

“Forests are habitat for countless game species Michigan’s conservationists pursue,” said Trotter. “Hunters, trappers, and anglers need to play active roles in Michigan’s forest management to protect vital habitat and ensure our outdoor heritage is protected for generations to come.”

MUCC is partnering with national and regional partners including the National Wildlife Federation, Wisconsin Wildlife Federation (WWF) and Minnesota Conservation Federation (MCF). The project called the Great Northwoods Initiative focuses on forest health and sustainability above the 45th parallel in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota.

The project has a few main focuses, all aimed at improving the quality of both the habitat and the management of these forests.

The need to maintain biodiversity and health in native species

Sustainable management of northern hardwood forests as an economic driver for the region

Recognizing and actively managing forests for the impacts of climate change

As part of the project the Great Northwoods Initiative has released a series of videos, Celebrating the great Northwoods, acknowledging emerging Threats to the health of these vital pieces of habitat and identifying Solutions to the problems the forests face.