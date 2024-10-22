MUCC Donation Helps Improve Crystal Waters State Game Area

On September 19, Michigan United Conservation Clubs (MUCC) presented the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Crystal Waters State Game Area (SGA) a check dedicated to recreational development and habitat work on the property.

The Crystal Waters SGA was first purchased in 2021 using a combination of Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund (MNRTF) dollars and a donation from MUCC. MUCC and partner organizations supported the acquisition, and MUCC along with a private donor contributed $262,500 to the purchase.

The 680-acre parcel of public land in Southeast Michigan is open to hunting, fishing, trapping, and other recreational opportunities. Before this key acquisition, there was no other public hunting land within 30 miles. Approximately 23 percent of the state’s population live in one of the counties bordering this public land.

September’s $84,805 donation from MUCC were the remaining funds from the original private donation and will be used to supplement a proposed grant application to improve the property with: an access drive, parking area, boat launch and dock on the main quarry lake, the addition of five rustic kayak/canoe launches on four of the smaller ponds, plus improve the accessible parking areas at the Oakville-Waltz road parking lot and the main quarry lake parking lot. The decision on potential grant funding for up to $400,000 worth of improvements rests with the MNRTF Board, who met October 16 to learn more about the recreational opportunities on the property.

When the funding to acquire the property was approved MUCC Chief Executive Officer Amy Trotter spoke on the importance of quality public access in areas that lack it, the sentiment remains the same.

“Access to quality public lands for hunting, hiking, trapping, and outdoor recreation is a keystone policy issue for MUCC and its members,” Trotter said. “By supporting the purchase of the Crystal Waters SGA, and now fundamental access and habitat improvements, Southeast Michigan residents will now have more opportunity to pursue their passions on land and water that will be managed with conservation in mind for generations to come.”

MUCC has offered a letter of support for all of the 2024 MNRTF acquisitions and improvement projects, including for Crystal Waters SGA. A final decision on these grants will be made by the MNRTF Board in December.

For more information on Michigan United Conservation Clubs visit mucc.org