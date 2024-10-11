The Natural Resources Commission (NRC) approved a suite of fisheries orders at the October meeting in Marquette.

The commission unanimously approved seven orders in total.

There were no new orders up for information for NRC or director consideration.

The director signed an order restricting firearm use at the Windsor Township State Game Area, a host of land transactions, and an oil and gas lease auction.

The commission’s agenda was dominated with UP focused presentations. There was an update on the State Forest Management Plan, and an update on the wolf abundance survey.

The fisheries committee had a presentation on Bay De Noc walleye research and management.

The commission returns to Lansing for the November meeting at the Lansing Community College downtown campus on Thursday, November 7.

