Olivia Triltsch Joins MUCC as New Habitat Program and Partnerships Coordinator

Hello,

My name is Olivia Triltsch and I am the new Habitat Program and Partnerships Coordinator at Michigan United Conservation Clubs.

I grew up in a family who thrived outdoors which sprouted my own interests in natural resources. As a kid, I was quickly integrated into the hunting and fishing culture alongside my competitive older brothers and quickly fell in love with outdoor recreation. Typically, I enjoy hunting white-tail deer and waterfowl in the fall and fishing in the summer and winter months. My favorite outdoor hobbies include hunting, fishing, kayaking, hiking, camping, rock hounding, foraging, and experimenting with new wild recipes. Fortunately, I have been able to travel to various national parks and forests throughout my life and I hope to continue exploring. When not at work, Olivia enjoys spending time with friends and family, reading, playing board games, and traveling.

I graduated from Michigan State University in 2023 with a B.S. in Fisheries and Wildlife with a concentration in fish and wildlife disease ecology and management. Additionally, I earned a B.S. in Zoology with a concentration in animal behavior and neurobiology. Furthermore, I hold two minors in Environmental Sustainability Studies and Leadership in Integrated Learning. Before MUCC, I worked professionally in nuisance wildlife management as well as various seasonal jobs surrounding wildlife including with nature centers and the Michigan DNR creating habitat.

I am excited to be a part of MUCC’s team and utilize my previous education and outdoor experiences to improve the program. As the Habitat Program and Partnerships Coordinator, I will coordinate On the Ground projects to interact with volunteers and create hands-on experiences improving wildlife habitat. I hope to work with many of you at events in the future.