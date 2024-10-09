On the Ground: Volunteers Plant Native Shrubs and Trees in the Manistee National Forest

On Saturday, October 5, 2024, MUCC’s On the Ground program hosted a native shrub and tree planting event in partnership with the National Wild Turkey Federation in the Manistee National Forest. This forest is home to four nationally designated Wild and Scenic Rivers and is known for offering a variety of activities such as hunting, fishing, hiking, and motorized/non-motorized trails for recreation.

Volunteers Improve Habitat for Wildlife

During this project, volunteers planted over 60 native shrubs and trees along the White River in Oceana County. Several planting locations were selected by NWTF to ensure species diversity and survival. Volunteers planted tree species including northern red oak, pin oak, white spruce, and white pine. Several shrubs including viburnum and highbush cranberry were also planted in wetter areas. Volunteers also planted several of the same species in one area to facilitate pollination. In total, volunteers improved approximately 14 acres of wildlife habitat directly through this project.

Why is It Important?

Native shrubs and trees are important to Michigan’s natural landscape because they provide many benefits to both the land and the wildlife that use it. These plants can help mitigate erosion if planted near a river or stream, or help sequester carbon dioxide from the surrounding air and convert it to oxygen. Planting long-lived species like white spruce and white pine will increase age-class and structural diversity within the mature forest community. These long-lived conifers are also a great source of cover for wildlife. Mast-producing trees and fruit-bearing species like highbush cranberry and northern red oak will provide important forage for a variety of wildlife like deer, turkeys, upland game birds, and small mammals and songbirds.

Upcoming Projects

Want to see where On the Ground is going next? We have more opportunities available this fall season! All ages are welcome, so bring a friend or two if you’d like. Registered volunteers receive lunch and a free appreciation gift for their efforts.

Friday, October 18, 2024, from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM – Mast-Producing Tree Planting at Maple River State Game Area (register HERE)