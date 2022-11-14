Firearm Deer Season Reminders!

Tomorrow is the day.

The long-awaited firearm opener across Michigan.

There are a few things to keep in mind as you venture into the blind or stand tomorrow:

Mandatory Harvest Reporting

For the 2022 white-tailed deer season, Michigan hunters are required to register their harvest. You can find out more information and learn how to do that by clicking here.

Legislative politicking in late September contributed to ensuring, non-compliance with mandatory harvest reporting remains a misdemeanor. Michigan United Conservation Clubs (MUCC), the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and other conservation and hunting organizations supported legislation to decriminalize non-compliance.

The legislature, instead,passed an amended version of the legislation which removed authority from the Natural Resource Commission (NRC).

MUCC has an interim policy to support the decriminalization of non-compliance and will support clean legislation to that effect. The organization also supports the NRC as the best bipartisan solution to setting fish and game management laws.

Hunting Regulations

Please read the most up-to-date hunting regulations in the 2022 Hunting Digest.

Treestand Safety

For those climbing a tree tomorrow, please remember to use proper treestand safety. Wear a safety harness and connect to the tree before you leave the ground. MUCC published a blog on proper treestand safety early in archery season.

Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger

If you want to donate your venison, please visit the Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger website. MSAH has helped feed millions of Michiganders since 1991. Please click here to find a list of processors within the MSAH network.

MSAH is an excellent program for those looking to balance their deer herd by shooting does or who want to help feed someone in need. You can also donate to the program when you purchase your Michigan hunting licenses.

Need a recipe?

Here is a simple recipe for country-fried backstraps:

Grind up saltine crackers, the finer the powder the more uniform the meat is covered. Sprinkle in some black pepper to taste. You can also use Ritz-style crackers, but I prefer saltines.

Cut back straps into thin medallions. About ¼ inch thick.

Dip the backstrap medallions into an egg wash, then coat in the saltine powder.

Pan fry just a minute or two on each side, until the meat reaches your desired “doneness”

Enjoy. We often make it with potatoes and gravy, and corn or beans.

Be safe, and have fun.

Most importantly, just remember to be safe. Make wise decisions in the woods, have some fun and good luck.