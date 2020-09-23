I have been serving with Michigan United Conservation Clubs (MUCC) since February 3rd of this year, and it has been a wonderful experience. I have gotten to explore many parts of Michigan that I had never seen before. From the Shiawassee River State Game Area to Sault Ste. Marie, I have gotten to be in the field and a part of the hands-on conservation work that MUCC does. It has been an honor to be an AmeriCorps member serving with MUCC, with that in mind, I am excited to announce that the Huron Pines AmeriCorps Program Coordinator has posted the 2020-2021 position, and MUCC will once again be a host site.

If you are unfamiliar with the program “The Huron Pines AmeriCorps program has been developing leaders in conservation in communities across Michigan since 2007. Huron Pines AmeriCorps members strive to enhance Michigan’s natural resources and foster environmental stewardship by engaging local volunteers, community groups and schools in service projects, hands-on learning opportunities and educational workshops.”

The Huron Pines Program is a wonderful opportunity for young folks who are looking to start their career in Conservation. I have thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to serve with MUCC. For MUCC, The 2020-2021 Huron Pines AmeriCorps member will work as a part of the Education and Field team and assist with the On the Ground and On the Water programs. To view the MUCC position description click here. To view all of the Huron Pines AmeriCorps positions click here.