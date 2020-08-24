Although many events have been canceled, including the Michigan Out-of-Doors Youth Camp season, MUCC was extremely pleased to still be able to safely host our annual sporting clays fundraiser. On Friday, August 14, nearly 100 people joined us to make a difference at the annual Michigan Out-of-Doors (MOOD) Youth Camp Charity shoot. This shoot takes place at Multi-Lakes Conservation Association for the last handful of years and the club does a great job of hosting a fun but challenging sporting clays course for our wing-shooters.

Money raised through participation fees and sponsorships of the shoot is spent on the youth camp program down at the Cedar Lake Outdoor Center. Funds go towards continuing to enhance and improve the facilities and the programming at camp.

Each year, the Michigan Out-of-Doors Youth Camp hosts around 400 kids from ages five to 16. Camp curriculum focuses on the outdoors and conservation. Youth complete hunter safety; learn archery, hunting, fishing, kayaking wilderness survival and a myriad of conservation issues like invasive species and Great Lakes ecosystems.

Each week during the summer months, the MOOD Youth Camp features several different camp themes ranging from Hunting Heritage to Wetland Ecology. Campers take a deep dive into each program area and learn hands-on skills. For more information on the camp, please visit http://www.mucccamp.org/.

This year, through the generous donations of the shoot sponsors and participants, we were able to raise more than $17,000.

This year’s top team was the Multi-Lakes Conservation Association Youth team with a score of 173/200. Congrats to the students for outshooting the adults and taking home the 2020 trophy and medals.

See below for a list of sponsors who joined us. Without these sponsors, Michigan United Conservation Clubs would not be able to continue our camp programming. We thank each one of our sponsors and all of those who came out to make this year’s shoot a great one.

List of the shoot’s corporate sponsors: