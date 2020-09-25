Despite being unable to hold its Annual Convention in-person, Michigan United Conservation Clubs’ members voted through 14 resolutions in an online format that ended this week.

In total, 24 policy resolutions were brought forth for members to weigh. Given the circumstances surrounding COVID-19 and the in-person, grassroots debate that makes MUCC so powerful, no resolutions from the online format failed. MUCC will take up the 10 resolutions that did not meet the threshold for online passage at an in-person meeting later in the year so proper discourse on the matter can occur.

MUCC President Greg Peter (Chelsea Rod and Gun) succeeded Immediate Past President George Lindquist (UP Whitetails of Marquette County) and will carry the gavel until June of 2022. Tim Muir, Jr. (Lake St. Clair Walleye Association) was elected as the new vice president. He will serve two years as vice president and chair of the Conservation Policy Board and assume the presidency in 2022.

Fran Yeager was elected to the treasurer’s position, with Steve Dey (Straits Area Sportsmen’s Club), Keith Huff (Montmorency County Conservation Club), Dan McMaster (Shiawassee Conservation Association), Patrick Hogan (Tomahawk Archers) and Travis Powers (Individual Member) rounding out the elections for Regions 2,4,6,8 and 8, respectively.

All proposed bylaws amendments were passed, and a full list of passed policy resolutions and election results, including the Conservation Policy Board, are available by clicking the respective hyperlinks.

MUCC Executive Director Amy Trotter said 2020 has tested MUCC’s resolve, but she is relieved the organization was able to move forward with the policy process.

“Given the state of politics, it is more imperative than ever that MUCC members have their voices heard and reverberated throughout the halls of the Michigan Capitol, in Washington D.C. and at NRC meetings,” Trotter said. “Staff looks forward to facilitating member debate on the remaining 10 resolutions that did not pass the online format and getting to work implementing the resolutions that did pass.”

Working to rescind state law that tickets a hunter or recreational shooter for leaning a loaded firearm against their vehicle or placing it on their tailgate, encouraging the administration to fill Natural Resources Commission vacancies in a timely manner and updating an archaic statute preventing hunters or anglers from accessing public boat launches due to “hours of use” laws are a few of the resolutions that passed the online format.

“Overall, MUCC was able to creatively and effectively work through conservation policies that affect all of us during these trying times,” Peter said. “Conservation has not stopped because of COVID-19, and I look forward to helping this organization, its staff and its members think creatively about the year ahead and the unknown obstacles we will encounter.”

MUCC will release more details about an in-person event to debate the remaining resolutions at a later date if recommendations around indoor gatherings relax. Stay tuned to mucc.org and our Facebook page for more details.

Many thanks go out to our members, supporters, donors and conservationists who supported Michigan United Conservation Clubs through this difficult year. For the first time since 1937, we were unable to hold our Annual Convention in-person; an event where policy decisions are made that set the course for the organization for years to come. With some can-do attitude and a whole lot of creative thinking, we are proud that we were able to still offer a hybrid policy process, and we all look forward to seeing our members debate the remaining resolutions in-person at a later date. – MUCC Staff