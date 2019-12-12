2020 On The Ground Wildlife Volunteer Opportunities

Interested in attending an OTG event next year? We already have several events scheduled for the winter, spring and summer months of 2020, with many more still being planned and added to the list. Many of these events are family-friendly and educational, and offer each volunteer the chance to learn more about how wildlife is managed while simultaneously impacting wildlife habitat on public land. When you volunteer for wildlife, far more than just the target species is benefited–the entire ecosystem is enhanced as well.

Here is a brief look at some of the events we currently have planned for the upcoming 2020 field season and their locations. This list will only continue to grow as additional projects are designed and details are confirmed.

February 2020

Wood duck box placement within the Somerset SGA (tentative–details in progress) Dike maintenance within the Maple River SGA (tentative–details in progress) Wood duck box placement and cleaning within the Shiawassee River SGA (29 February 2020)

March 2020

Rabittat/brush-pile building for small game in Clare County near Harrison (7 March 2020) Chainsaw safety at Rose Lake SGA and in Grayling (14-15 March 2020 and 28-29 March 2020)

April 2020

Conifer tree planting at Allegan or Fulton SGA (22 April 2020) Mast-producing tree planting in Gladwin (25 April 2020)

May 2020

Mast-producing tree planting in the Gwinn State Forest Area (16 May 2020)

June 2020

Wildlife habitat project in the Pigeon River Country State Forest with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (tentative–details in progress)

July 2020

Manistee River clean-up, meeting location at the Highbridge Boat Launch (25 July 2020)

August 2020

Wildlife habitat project in the Pigeon River Country State Forest (15 August 2020) Invasive species removal and brush-pile building at Tamarack Lake SGA (tentative–details in progress)

Please visit mucc.org/on-the-ground to see a list of 2020 events with open registration* and to see what events we have completed already this fiscal year.

*Please note: chainsaw safety is listed on the website, but it is not open for registration until early January 2020