On Saturday, October 3rd, the On The Water(OTW) program is partnering with the City of Charlotte and the Eaton Conservation District for the 17th annual Charlotte Conservation Day!

This year’s event will be a great opportunity for folks to get outside to volunteer and learn about a variety of conservation issues in the City of Charlotte. The event will begin at 9:00 at Bennett Park. Volunteers will have the option of working in three different groups to do trail maintenance or pick up trash. One group of volunteers will even be going downtown Charlotte to learn about stormwater pollution and increase signage on stormwater drains.

Also in the morning, a tree will be selected at Bennett Park for monitoring as a part of the Michigan State University Sentinel Tree Reporting and Monitoring program. The tree will be monitored for invasive pest species, and volunteers will get the chance to learn about invasive species and how the tree will be monitored as apart of future educational opportunities.

This will be a great day for conservation, and all volunteers who register beforehand will receive a free boxed lunch and an OTW gift bag. You can register to volunteer by following this link. We look forward to seeing you out at Bennett Park on October 3rd!