Last Monday, I began my second term of AmeriCorps service with the Huron Pines AmeriCorps Program and Michigan United Conservation Clubs. Throughout my first term with the program, I assisted MUCC’s field staff with the planning and operation of the On the Ground(OTG) and On the Water(OTW) field events. I am genuinely excited to be serving again in this capacity. Working with volunteers passionate about environmental conservation and Michigan natural resources is one of my favorite aspects of my AmeriCorps service. I look forward to safely returning to the field and getting things done as my second service term begins.

This Monday, January 18th, was Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service. I had the fortunate opportunity to mark this day of service by volunteering with the United Way of Genesee County in a Food Drive hosted at the Southwestern Classical Academy. It was an honor to be one of the many volunteers who participated in this event. Volunteers included community residents, United Way volunteers, and AmeriCorps members from several different State and National programs. According to the Presidential Inaugural Committee, the National Day of Service produced thousands of similar events hosted across the nation. It also included over 250,000 volunteers engaged in the work to remember Dr. King.

As 2021 gets underway, I am looking forward to more opportunities to gather safely and live out the pledge that AmeriCorps members take. Our pledge reads, “I will get things done for America – to make our people safer, smarter and healthier. I will bring Americans together to strengthen our communities. Faced with apathy, I will take action. Faced with conflict, I will seek common ground. Faced with adversity, I will persevere. I will carry this commitment with me this year and beyond. I am an AmeriCorps member, and I will get things done.”

Each week as I write these blogs, I look forward to sharing the lessons I learn and the work that will keep me busy in what I believe will be another wonderful term of service.