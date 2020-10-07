Current statutes and administrative rules regarding the licensing and regulation of commercial fishers in Michigan are decades old and do not sufficiently protect game fish from commercial impacts. Further, MDNR conservation officers are unable to adequately protect the fisheries from exploitation and illegal activity due to the outdated statute.

House Bills 4567, 68 and 69 address a long-needed statute update that would set parameters surrounding commercial fishing such as licensing fees, gear used and allowable species for harvest. Commercial fishers should be restricted from profiting off of game species that are managed and funded by hunters and anglers. The updates in these bills would protect gamefish, improve the fishery and clarify regulations for law enforcement.

We need your help in getting these bills to the governor’s desk. The bills have already passed the Michigan House of Representatives and are currently awaiting a hearing in the Senate Natural Resources Committee. Call your state senator today urging them to request that the bills be moved to the senate floor for a vote. To act now text FISHACT to 52886, or click this link.

The Michigan Senate has had this package of bills in their chamber for eight months, held four committee meetings with substantial opportunity for public and stakeholder engagement and yet no action has been taken.

Call your state senator and tell them:

You support House Bills 4567, 4568 and 4569 as passed by the House, which would protect Michigan gamefish from commercial harvest and update decades old statute.

That they should request that the package of bills be passed through the Senate Natural Resources Committee and brought to the senate floor for a vote.

That the package of bills has been in their chamber for eight months now, and the time for action is NOW.

More than 1.1 million recreational anglers directly support 35,422 jobs in Michigan and annually contribute $2.3 billion dollars to Michigan’s economy. Additionally, most fisheries research and conservation work in Michigan is funded through hunter and angler dollars. The undersigned organizations urge your support in helping to protect gamefish in Michigan.

Michigan United Conservation Clubs

Michigan Charter Boat Association

Michigan Steelhead and Salmon Fisherman’s Association

Michigan Trout Unlimited

Bay DeNoc Great Lakes Sports Fisherman

Michigan Sportfishing Alliance

Hammond Bay Area Anglers Association

Lake St. Clair Walleye Association

Saginaw Bay Walleye Club

Upper Peninsula Sportsmen’s Alliance