Another opportunity for public comment on the proposed Camp Grayling expansion next week

One local township has arranged another opportunity for Northern Michigan residents to provide public comment on the proposed Camp Grayling expansion.

Bear Lake Township will be holding a public meeting with Tom Barnes of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Col. Scott Meyers of Camp Grayling on July 7, 2022, at 7 pm at the Bear Lake Township Community Center.

Bear Lake Township Trustee Jim Knight stated that those in attendance will be given a maximum of three minutes to speak or ask questions of the DNR and Camp Grayling.

MUCC opposes the expansion of Camp Grayling based on a 1989 policy resolution. Our write-up of the last public meeting can be found in our blog.

