April 2024 NRC Recap

Commissioners adopted elk regulations and waterfowl season dates and regulations at the April Natural Resources Commission (NRC) meeting.

There were no substantial changes to elk or waterfowl hunting regulations in Michigan, and both season structures stayed in line with the 2023 structure.

The commissioners had one order up for information. Wildlife Conservation Order #4 of 2024 sets falconry regulations. The order keeps most season structures and regulations but adds merlin as a species that can be “taken under a general raptor capture permit and removing American goshawk (former name northern goshawk) from the list of species that can be taken under a limited raptor capture permit.”

There were 11 land transactions up for director action. MUCC reviews all land transactions exceeding 80 acres of which there was one.

Land Transaction Case #20230242 is a purchase of 440 acres which will join state ownership in the Pigeon River Country State Forest.

Prior to the committee of the whole, fisheries committee saw a presentation on perch and walleye management plan in Saginaw Bay. Wildlife Committee saw a presentation on Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) surveillance report.

The director’s report featured the Pure Michigan Hunt winners, bovine tuberculosis surveillance report, and an overview of the Governor’s proposed budget for the DNR.

The May meeting will be held at the Grand Traverse Resort, in Traverse City on May 9.

