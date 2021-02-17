Last night was the first night of the 2021 Virtual Quiet Adventure Symposium. This was an event that I would always be in attendance at the MSU Pavilion for the fantastic collection of booths and speakers that come together for this event throughout my time as a student at Michigan State University. For safety purposes, this year’s event will be taking place virtually. Last night kicked off with presentations from symposium regulars such as Cliff Jacobson and Kevin Callan and several other fascinating paddlers and backpackers. It costs $10 to register. With that registration, you have access to the full schedule of presentations on the four remaining nights of the symposium February 18th, 23rd, 25th, and 27th. The presentations on the 27th will include the ceremony for this year’s recipient of the Verlen Kruger Award, as well as a Grand Finale concert with Jerry Vandiver and The One Match Band. To view the schedule of presentations, click here.

The Quiet Adventure Symposium is something that I look forward to every year. I am very excited that the community can still come together and share our collective passion for paddling and conservation. To register for this year’s symposium, click here.