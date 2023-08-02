August NRC Preview

Proposed fisheries orders take the spotlight at the August 10 Natural Resources Commission (NRC) meeting.

The meeting begins with coffee with commissioners at 8 a.m. at the Grand Valley State University Cook-Devos Center for Health Sciences located at 333 Michigan St. NE Grand Rapids, MI 49503.

There are five proposed fisheries orders up for information.

Fisheries Order 206.23A Adds Chain Lakes (Iosco County) to the list of waters where five pike can be kept, with only one exceeding 24 inches. Additionally modifying existing pike regulations for Black Lake (Cheboygan and Presque Isle) to include a portion of the Black River from Alverno Dam upstream to the lake. Lastly it would the Grand River in Kent County to the muskellunge regulatory provision to the Sixth Street Dam.

Fisheries Order 215.23A would amend the walleye regulations on the lower Saginaw River to include the tributary streams connected to the lower Saginaw River.

Fisheries Order 219.23 The order proposes a regulatory boundary change for Hoban Creek (Mackinac) due to the change in a road name.

Fisheries Order 240.23 would provide for a catch and immediate release sturgeon opportunity in the Ontonagon River from the mouth of Lake Superior up to the Victoria Dam Road in Ontonagon County.

These orders are up for information only, and action could be taken as early as the September meeting.

There are no director orders for information or action at the August meeting. The director’s report will be a presentation on the approved DNR budget and a presentation on the proposed fisheries orders.

MUCC reviews all land transactions exceeding 80 acres, there are none this month.

MUCC will be streaming the meeting on our Facebook page as technology allows.

