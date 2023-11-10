Bipartisan bill introduced to provide hunter’s safety in schools

Bipartisan legislation was introduced in both chambers of the legislature this week that would create an elective program for Michigan school districts to host hunter and firearms safety programs within their schools.

Senate Bill 664, sponsored by Sen. Jon Bumstead (R-North Muskegon), and House Bill 5334, sponsored by Rep. Curt Vanderwall (R-Ludington)are both supported by the Michigan DNR and Department of Education (MDE).

Getting consensus from the DNR and MDE was crucial to moving this important legislation forward, said Sen. Bumstead in a statement.

“My office and I have worked very hard to ensure that both MDE and DNR approved of this language and support this effort,” said Bumstead. “If schools choose to implement this instruction, it will offer kids a wonderful opportunity to learn more about hunting and Michigan’s outdoors. I hope these classes would be especially valuable to students who might not grow up in families with hunting traditions.”

Hunters and firearms safety programs are vital in creating the next generation of conservationists, said Amy Trotter, Chief Executive Officer of Michigan United Conservation Clubs.

“Hunters and firearms safety programs provide safe, controlled introductions to Michigan’s outdoor heritage and create the next generation of conservationists,” said Trotter. “MUCC applauds Senator Bumstead, Representative Vanderwall, and their bipartisan slate of colleagues for this chance to introduce these critical education opportunities to Michigan’s students.”

The legislature has adjourned for the remainder of 2023 and will return in 2024. MUCC will be supporting this legislation as it moves through the legislature.

