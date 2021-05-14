Over the last few weeks, the staff and volunteers have been busy down at Cedar Lake. After being closed for nearly two years, there was lots of work to be done to get the property ready for our upcoming day camp programs this June.

From picking up new taxidermy to getting our archery and rifle ranges set up for the summer it has been a busy few weeks down at Cedar lake.

The first major task was turning the water back onto the property. Over two days’ camp director Max Bass myself and two of our facility committee members Bob Borchak and Paul Sand got the well up and running and restored water to the facility one building at a time. With only a few hiccups and a little bit of flooding the water is back on and ready to go.

The next Friday, it was an all-staff day down at camp. MUCC staff from headquarters came down to assist in sprucing up the cabins, cleaning the bathrooms and showers, moving bunk beds and general maintenance tasks to breathe some life into buildings and get the cobwebs down.

Finally, last week we had two separate groups join us for workdays to do some heavy lifting. A trio from Roseville came out and worked on building bunk beds, repairing guide rails on stairs and replacing some roofing on a few of our sheds. Meanwhile, a group from the Chelsea proving grounds came out for their 9th year in a row as a team and provided assistance with chainsaws and installing our dock.

Each year it takes a great deal of behind-the-scenes effort to keep our historic property in operation.

We would be unable to do it without help from our great volunteer crews and we are always looking to add members to the facility committee. If you are interested in lending a hand down at camp during the shoulder seasons April/May or September/October, please reach out to Max Bass at mbass@mucc.org.

We also still have a few spots available to register your child to join us down at Cedar Lake this summer. Jump on over to www.mucccamp.org to see if there is a week available to drop your kid off at camp this summer. Spots are filling fast.