After two years of being unable to operate our traditional programs, we are excited to announce camp is back. The Michigan Out-of-Doors Youth camp will be resuming its traditional overnight week-long programming for the summer of 2022. We are looking forward to once again hosting nearly 400, 5-15-year-olds at the Cedar Lake Outdoor Center. Registration for the 2022 season begins on February 6th.

To kick off the 2022 season, we have a new Camp Director, Ashley Carmichael Read more about her background here. We have also added an extra week of programming for our older campers and have made a few facilities upgrades during the off-season.

Along with the usual first week of day camp programming for 5-8 year-olds, we will be returning to our traditional week-long programs and hosting 9-11-year-olds one week and 12-15-year-olds on alternating weeks. Boys and girls will be able to choose from a variety of themes. In the 9-11 age range campers can choose conservation connection, fishing, wetland wonders or fantastic forests as programs weeks.

The 12-15-year-olds will choose from wilderness survival camp, hunting heritage, fur harvesters, stewards in training or counselors in training. No matter which theme your child chooses, they will all spend a day on the archery and riflery range as well as a day learning wilderness survival techniques. Each camper will have the opportunity to complete the Michigan Hunter safety course while at camp too. More information on each program can be found on the camp website.

Scholarships are available through the generous support of the George Riley Foundation and SCI-Novi as well as the generous contributions of the Connor Shea Family. For more information on scholarship opportunities, please visit scholarships.

Finally, to operate our program, we must have staff. We are hiring 15 people who would like to spend their summer outdoors teaching youth about Michigan’s natural resources. We are looking for counselors, kitchen staff, maintenance, camp nurse, waterfront/lifeguard and range officers. All of these positions are paid and come with housing and meals included. If you or someone you know would like to learn more about our jobs or apply. Send a resume to Ashley at acarmichael@mucc.org

We look forward to seeing you and your camp back in Chelsea, MI this summer.