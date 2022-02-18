Camp is Hiring!

As we announced a few weeks ago, The Michigan Out-of-Doors Summer camp is back for the 2022 season. We are currently registering campers for six weeks of conservation education and fun down at Cedar Lake in Chelsea. To learn more about the programs and to sign up a child in your life for a week of kayaking, archery, riflery, wilderness survival campfires and sleeping under the stars visit the website https://www.mucccamp.org/.

To make camp operational we need staff. Each year we hire a variety of positions to ensure our campers have a safe and enjoyable experience during their week with us. Right now is prime hiring season. We are looking for staff members who are at least 18 years old, able to pass first aid/CPR training and have a passion or want to learn more about teaching youth and engaging with the outdoors.

We are hiring 15 staff members this year. All the positions are paid and include housing and meals as part of the living stipend. We need male counselors, range officers, a lifeguard, kitchen staff a camp nurse and a camp maintenance person. See below for more information on each position. If you think one of these positions would be the right fit for you this summer, please email camp director Ashley Carmichael with a resume or with questions. She can be reached at acarmichael@mucc.org.

Assistant Director-

The assistant director must be 21 years of age or older, possess experience working with children and be First Aid/CPR certified. In absence of the director, the assistant director will serve as the lead contact responsible for the Michigan Out-of-Doors Youth Camp. The assistant director will be expected to aid in the creation and implementation of a curriculum for campers and module training for staff. Assistance in daily facility management and administrative duties, as passed on by the director, will be required. Deliver instruction and curriculum in an enthusiastic, safe and responsible manner. Responsible for the supervision of campers as well as staff members. Must be physically capable of performing daily camp tasks and traversing our 230-acre facility. The assistant director is expected to live on-site during the camp season.

Health Director-

The Health Director must be at least 21 years of age and have experience working with children as well as knowledge of first aid and medicine. Must have level two First aid certification or higher, Professional Rescuers CPR Certification, Emergency Management Training and a valid Driver’s License. Must display an ability to collaborate with staff for medical needs, follow and train staff on medical policy and procedures, ensure the safety of the camp, prepare daily prescriptions and keep documentation of both planned and unplanned procedures, oversee the Health Office and all supplies, prepare First Aid kits for all staff, provide a health screening for all campers as they attend camp, provide leadership for the staff and campers.

Waterfront Director-

The waterfront director must be 18 years of age or older, possess experience working with children and must be Lifeguard and First Aid/CPR certified. The Waterfront Director is responsible for the safety and management of all staff and campers at the waterfront. Deliver instruction and curriculum in an enthusiastic, safe and responsible manner. Must conduct swimming tests to all campers as they attend camp and create an adequate “buddy check” system. Must train staff in waterfront activity safety during training week. Must keep the waterfront clear and clean. Must be physically capable of performing daily camp tasks and traversing our 230-acre facility. Experience in fishing, canoeing and kayaking is preferred.

Range Officer-

Range Officers must be 18 years of age or older, possess experience working with children, have acquired hunter safety instructors’ certification and must be First Aid/CPR certified. Must deliver Michigan’s Hunter Safety instruction and curriculum in an enthusiastic, safe and responsible manner. Must supervise campers on the .22 and archery ranges. Must be able to maintain all range equipment, including firearms. The Michigan Out-of-Doors Youth Camp creates safe, responsible, ethical outdoorsmen and women. A range officers must be able to convey these concepts and show accountability. Must be physically capable of performing daily camp tasks and traversing our 230-acre facility. Experience in outdoor recreation, education, childcare and an interest in natural resources preferred.

Conservation Educator-

Conservation educators must be 18 years of age or older, possess experience working with children and must be First Aid/CPR certified. Must deliver instruction and curriculum in an enthusiastic, safe and responsible manner. Must supervise campers, as many as 18, inside cabins during the evening and night hours. Expected to be with campers at all times and lead groups of 20 children in their day-to-day activities. Must be physically capable of performing daily camp tasks and traversing our 230-acre facility. Experience in outdoor recreation, education, childcare and an interest in natural resources preferred.

Lead Chef-

The Lead Chef must be at least 18 years of age and have experience as a cook or assistant cook for large groups. Catering experience preferred. They must demonstrate an ability to work well with others at camp and have knowledge of standards of food preparation and serving and kitchen procedures. Advanced training in diet and nutrition or college degrees in nutrition or kitchen management is preferred. Responsibilities include training kitchen staff, planning nutritionally balanced meals (in accordance with state regulations and food licensing), preparing each meal for 125 campers and staff, licensing, working with the Camp Health Care Manager to respond to special dietary needs of participants, stocking kitchen with all food and equipment throughout the season and provide weekly menu’s, clean and prepare food service areas for use and inspection.

Facilities Manager-

The facilities manager must be 18 years of age or older, possess experience working in an outdoor setting and must be First Aid/CPR certified. The facilities manager is responsible for the upkeep and cleanliness of the Cedar Lake Outdoor Center. Responsibilities include caring for shrubs, trees and greenery on-site, mowing the 230-acre facility each week, mining repairs, mechanical maintenance and janitorial duties. Must be physically capable of performing daily camp tasks and traversing our 230-acre facility. Grounds experience is preferred.

Food Service Assistant

The Food Service Assistant must be 17 years of age or older, possess experience working with children and must be First Aid/CPR certified. Reports to the lead chef and must work with all staff to meet nutritional needs. Responsibilities include table setting, meal preparation, dish-washing and various tasks delegated by the head chef. Must also be available to manage our camp store for one hour each evening. Basic math and customer service skills are required. Must be physically capable of performing daily camp tasks and traversing our 230-acre facility. Experience in foodservice preferred.

Feel free to pass this posting along to someone who you think might be a good fit and once again don’t hesitate to reach out to camp Director Ashley at acarmichael@mucc.org to get connected.