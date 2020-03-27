Do you have a passion for introducing youth to the natural world around them? Do you know someone who does? If so, the Michigan Out-of-Doors Youth camp could be a great place to work this summer. Our camp program is looking to create an awesome team of 24 young adults that will create an amazing program for our campers. Our camp program runs for six weeks plus one week of paid staff training. We host our program at the beautiful Cedar Lake Outdoor Center in the Waterloo Recreation Area, outside Chelsea, MI.

We are currently on the hunt for a Health Director, Lifeguard, Conservation Educators/Counselors, Head Cook, and a Program Assistant. For most positions, you must be at least 18 years of age and be CPR and First Aid certified. The Program Assistant and Food Service Assistant positions require a minimum age of 16. The Health Director requires a minimum age of 21. Our goal is to create an incredible staff made of people that enjoy working with children, have a passion for the outdoors and feel that it is important to get our youth off the couch and outside.

All of our positions are paid positions that not only come with a bi-weekly paycheck but also three square meals a day, housing for the camp season and a provided camp uniform. Whilst the monetary benefits are better than most camp jobs, for many people it is the fulfillment of what we do that keeps them coming back. Working with children from so many diverse backgrounds can be extremely rewarding and watching one kid’s eyes light up from experiencing something brand new will make the entire summer worth it.

If you or someone you know is looking for an amazing summer where your job feels more like fun, feel free to reach out to us. More information on each job and our program overall can be found at http://www.mucccamp.org/about/staff/

If you would like to join us, please fill out our online application and send your resume to Camp Director, Max Bass at mbass@mucc.org.