The OTG program has created a Facebook page to better serve its volunteers. This is a great way to keep up with the full schedule of events we have coming up throughout the year!

The page will serve as an event page, photo sharing source, and provide general OTG program updates. If you’re interested in following the OTG program, like us on Facebook and share with friends and fellow volunteers. The MUCC Facebook page will also continue to promote OTG events and announcements.

See below for a list of projects we have coming up this winter and register today!