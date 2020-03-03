Have you heard? MUCC’s On the Water program which is funded through Consumers Energy’s Planet grant is helping out the local Wood Duck population Saturday, March 7th, come on out to Burchfield County Park and help restore the Wood Duck box population! That’s this upcoming Saturday! This is a fun, educational opportunity for the whole family to be involved in! Volunteers are encouraged to dress in warm layers and bring proper outdoor gear. So save the date and come on out this Saturday!

The event starts at 9 am at Burchfield County Park at the Winter Sports Complex. Lunch will be provided by MUCC at noon, and volunteers will receive a reusable water bottle and stickers to take home at the end of the event! You can REGISTER HERE!

MUCC’s On the Water’s funding from Consumers Energy’s Planet grant comes to an end this September. If you like what OTW is creating and want this program to continue please let us know! OTW unquestionably wants to advance as a program, connect and form partnerships that improve watersheds around the state of Michigan, but we can’t do this without your support.