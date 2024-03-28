Conservation organization files suit against resources commission

On March 28, the nation’s largest statewide conservation organization filed suit against the Natural Resources Commission (NRC), challenging the three-month closure of the coyote hunting season.

At the March NRC, the commission, in a 4-2 vote, voted to close the coyote hunting season from April 16 through July 14 through the adoption of Wildlife Conservation Order #1 of 2024. Michigan United Conservation Clubs (MUCC) testified in opposition to the closure.

MUCC filed in Ingham County, arguing that the commission unlawfully closed Michigan’s coyote season, violating their responsibility and legal charge. The Michigan Trappers and Predator Callers (MTPCA) has also filed a lawsuit against the commission in Mackinac County.

The groups argue that the NRC relied on unsubstantiated claims of negative public perception and perceived potential loss of management control, said MUCC Chief Executive Officer Amy Trotter.

“The record is unambiguous: the commission has not heard or cited any scientific literature or rationale justifying the closure,” Trotter said. “Meanwhile, there were hours of public testimony on the practical benefits of coyote hunting during the spring season, while being reinforced with cited literature.”

MUCC’s mission is to unite citizens to conserve, protect, and enhance Michigan’s outdoor heritage, and this issue is bigger than coyote hunting, said MUCC President Rob Miller.

“The board voted unanimously to take this action, consistent with MUCC’s mission,” Miller said. “MUCC was founded on the belief that game management decisions should be grounded in science and insulated from political and social pressures. This is a foundational issue for our organization, and we were obligated to act on behalf of Michigan’s conservationists.”

Mark Spencer, president of the MTPCA, said the idea that trappers and predator callers are behind the closure is misguided.

“The stance taken with litigation clearly shows the trappers and predator callers of Michigan are firmly united behind the principles of science-based management,” Spencer said. “Our groups present a united front to ensure our outdoor heritage is protected and grounded in science for generations to come.”

MUCC’s notice, filed in Ingham County Circuit Court, will be followed by the organization’s briefs. The process is expected to play out over the coming months and MUCC can not waver on its principles, said Trotter.

“MUCC is the nation’s largest, most successful, statewide conservation organization,” said Trotter. “We were founded for moments like this, and we will continue our work to conserve, protect, and enhance Michigan’s natural resources and outdoor heritage.”

