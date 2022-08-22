Consumers Energy seeking public comment on dam plans

Consumers Energy is hosting a series of public meetings regarding the 13 dams they operate across Michigan to receive comment regarding the structures’ fates.

Residents are encouraged to attend and share input and guide decision making regarding these hydroelectric dams.

If you engage in fishing, paddling, boating, or anyone concerned about water quality, then consider joining the meetings that are most convenient for you.

The full list can be found in the Consumers’ release. All meetings begin with an open house at 5:30 pm and the public meetings will begin at 6 pm.

The 30- to 40-year federal licenses to operate the dams Consumers Energy owns and operates on the Muskegon, Manistee, Grand, Kalamazoo and Au Sable rivers are set to expire beginning in 2034 through 2041.

Households with property adjacent to one of the dam areas should be receiving a flier from consumers in mid-August.

To ensure our natural resources remain protected and managed thoughtfully in perpetuity, join Michigan United Conservation Clubs today: http://bit.ly/JoinMUCC