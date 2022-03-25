CWD Charrette Team Needs Public Input

Michigan State University Researchers, stakeholder organizations and the Michigan DNR are looking for public input on the creation of a Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) outreach and education plan. The results of nearly 18 months of work with a pandemic interruption, we are seeking interested people to join in the planning process.

A charrette is a process that brings multiple stakeholders together to come up with a robust plan. Charrette planning processes are typically used in infrastructure projects such as adding a roundabout to a road, or playground design. This will be the first time a charrette process has been used for natural resources planning. Dozens of meetings have occurred, focus groups have been held and now the public is invited to contribute.

There will be two opportunities to provide input on the plan and what you feel are the strengths and weaknesses of using it for public communication. The charrette event will take place in the CWD core zone of Montcalm county.

Dates and Locations:

April 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. drop-in open house at the Montcalm County Fairgrounds Ash Building West, 8784 Peck Rd, Greenville, MI 48838. Stop by and interact at stations to give us your feedback on CWD communication efforts. Refreshments provided.

April 28 from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at the Sidney Township Hall, 3019 S. Grow Rd., Sidney, MI 48885.

Come see the plan and celebrate its launch

All are welcome

For more information visit https://www.canr.msu.edu/chronic-wasting-disease/Research/charrette-process