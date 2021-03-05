The Michigan Out-of-Doors Youth camp will be returning for the summer of 2021. We are excited to be able to open the Cedar Lake Outdoor Center and fill the property with the laughter and happiness of campers once again. We have decided the safest way to run our program for this summer, is to operate exclusively as a day camp .

Day camp means we will not be hosting campers overnight as we have for the past 74 years. However, our programs will be in operation from 9 AM-4 PM , with early drop-off and late pick-up hours available.

We will run day camp programs for six weeks beginning June 28 and the final week starts August 2. Each week we will welcome campers ages 5-14 to join us. As always, our program will focus on a variety of themes with an emphasis on engaging kids with nature and building skills. Whether your camp is joining us for one week or the entire summer they will be immersed in a variety of outdoor activities such as fishing, swimming, kayaking, shelter building, fire building, archery, target shooting and so much more.

Our theme weeks and their dates are below:

6/28-7/02: Week 1: Conservation Connection

7/05-7/09: Week 2: Fishing

7/12-7/16: Week 3: Wilderness Survival

7/19-7/23: Week 4: Conservation Connection

7/26-7/30: Week 5: Forests

8/02-8/06: Week 6: Wetlands

For more information, you can browse the camp brochure here 2021 Day Camp Brochure!

If you live in the Chelsea, Jackson, Ann Arbor or Dexter area, this is a perfect opportunity to get your child out of the house and into the outdoors. If your family is planning on spending a week camping in the Waterloo Recreation Area, this would be a great opportunity to send the kids to during the day.

We are currently accepting registrations through our online provider CampDoc. You can follow the registration steps on our website, www.mucccamp.org.

If you have any questions or would like more information, please feel free to contact Max Bass at mbass@mucc.org.