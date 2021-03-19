Time to start thinking warm thoughts and one way to do that is to look at the programs we are offering for day camp this summer. With registration open, now is the time to start getting your kids signed up to join us at Cedar Lake in the summer of 2021.

Moms, dads, grandparents and club members look at the programs we are offering this year. For 2021, we are offering a variety of day camp programs. No matter which program your camper chooses, they will have the opportunity to connect with the outdoors and build skills they can use after camp has ended. For our day camp program, we will be hosting 5-14-year-olds and they will be divided by appropriate age groups learning with their peers throughout the weeks.

Below you can find a brief description of each camp

Conservation Connection Camp:

Considered our “sampler camp,” this week of activities fits in as much diversity as possible. We will be covering kayaking, fishing, survival skills, wildlife surveys, hiking, archery and more. There are plenty of hands-on outdoor activities for your camper to discover their outdoor interest.

Fishing Camp:

Grab your tackle and join us for this week full of fishing fun. Campers will have the opportunity to do plenty of inland and kayak fishing around the Waterloo Recreation Area while learning new skills and techniques to get them to start thinking about angling in new ways. Occasionally, we will put our poles down to enjoy a lesson in water ecology or to construct our very own lures.

Wilderness Survival Camp:

This is a chance for our campers to get back to the basics of wilderness survival. This week will go from training on our 3-D archery range to constructing shelters using only what our white pine forest provides them. Our curriculum will further our campers’ understanding of the survival resources available, no matter the situation.

Wetlands Camp:

Michigan is the Great Lakes State. This camp is designed to get our campers out and exploring the water. Wetland campers will be visiting and learning about bogs, swamps, lakes and ponds. We will be examining aquatic plants, catching macroinvertebrates, searching for reptiles and amphibians, talking water chemistry and fishing Cedar Lake to get a better look at fish.

Forests Camp:

Michigan has unbelievable woodlands and this camp’s purpose is to get our campers exploring them. We will be hiking the Waterloo Recreation Area to observe ecosystems, identify trees, learn about the forestry industry and dive into responsible forest management. We will take a trip to the past using tree cross-sections and look at some wild edibles you can find in the woods.

Registration is now open and spots are starting to fill up. More information on our program and registration can be found on our website http://www.mucccamp.org/. If you have other questions, please feel free to reach out to camp Director Max Bass.

Come join us for another fantastic summer down at Cedar Lake!