December NRC Preview

Deer season updates will be outlined by deer, elk and moose management specialist Chad Stewart at the upcoming December Natural Resources Commission (NRC) Meeting.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, Dec. 14, at 9:30 am at Lansing Community College.

Andrew Briggs of the Fisheries Division will kick off the meeting with the committee’s Lake Sturgeon Management Plan. Following this presentation, Stewart will lead a discussion on deer in front of the Wildlife Committee.

The Thomas L. Washington Award for Lifetime Commitment to Conservation will be presented to Don Inman.

The director’s report will have a presentation led by Terry McFadden of Land Use Order of the Director Amendment No. 1 of 2024. Following this presentation, Stewart will address commissioners with more deer season information.

Land Use Order of the Director Amendment No. 1 of 2024 aims to address safety concerns at the Port Huron State Game Area (SGA) by closing the SGA to target shooting. The department is asking for a closure of target shooting at this SGA due to continued non-compliance with posted rules and to allow law enforcement to take enforcement action.

There are also two land transactions up for information. Land Transaction Case #20230173 involves the acquisition of 347.60 acres of land by the Wildlife Division to establish a new state game area on the Paw Paw River. The other land transaction falls short of the 80-acre minimum threshold that triggers an MUCC review.

Land Use Orders of the Director No. 5, 6, and 7 are up for action this month after review in November. For more information on these orders, visit our November NRC Preview.

MUCC will be streaming the meeting on our Facebook page as technology allows. To ensure our natural resources remain protected and managed thoughtfully and our outdoor heritage defended, join Michigan United Conservation Clubs today: http://bit.ly/JoinMUCC.