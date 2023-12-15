December NRC Recap, New Commissioners Appointed

Commissioners did not have any action items at the December Natural Resources Commission (NRC) meeting.

Michigan DNR Deer & Elk Specialist Chad Stewart was the most anticipated presentation, presenting to commissioners on the newly-announced Deer Management Initiative (DMI) and an update on reported deer harvest during the 2023 deer season.

The DMI is a new stakeholder/DNR partnership working to solve some of the problems Michigan is experiencing in its management of white-tailed deer. The stakeholder invites will be going out in December and January, followed by a public survey, and DMI meetings beginning in the spring.

Stewart’s presentation showed the reported harvest declined a significant amount from 2022. The department’s work is ongoing but some factors could be a late corn harvest and a wet fall. In the UP, low deer densities and predation are likely a factor.

This was the last meeting for NRC Commissioner and longtime member of MUCC Carol Rose. Commissioner Rose has served on the commission since 2020 and was not reappointed by Governor Whitmer for another term.

“Carol has been a steadfast steward of and advocate for Michigan’s wildlife, habitats and wild places for longer than I have known her,” said Amy Trotter, MUCC’s Chief Executive Officer. “Commissioner Carol Rose will be missed, but I am sure Conservationist Carol Rose will continue to be a part of our work.”

Governor Whitmer announced yesterday afternoon the appointment of Robin Michigiizhigookwe Clark to replace Commissioner Rose. Commissioner Pete Eardley was reappointed for a full term after serving the remainder of the term vacated by Commissioner Leslie Love’s resignation earlier this year. Both commissioners’ new terms end on December 31, 2027.

The fisheries committee received a presentation from Andrew Briggs of DNR Fisheries Division on Lake Sturgeon Management.

The meeting ended with the DNR Director Scott Bowen signing a trio of land management orders. More information on these orders can be found HERE.

The NRC meetings resume in January and will remain on the second Thursday of every month, except November. To follow announced dates and times, check the NRC page.

To ensure our natural resources remain protected and managed thoughtfully and our outdoor heritage defended, join Michigan United Conservation Clubs today: http://bit.ly/JoinMUCC.