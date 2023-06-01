Discover Fishing at the Pier in Traverse City-Come join us!

Need something to do on the Saturday of free fishing weekend?

Going to be in the Traverse City area?

Join us and our partners on June 10th at the Discovery Pier, just north of Downtown Traverse City for a free family fishing program to learn the ins and outs of fishing from shore. More details are below. Register is required, sign up here.

Discovery Center & Pier is excited to announce its new hands-on youth fishing program in partnership with Inland Seas Education Association, Michigan United Conservation Clubs and the Northwest Michigan Fishing Club. During this program, youth aged 9-14 will learn basic fishing skills including casting and knot tying, food web study and pier-based fishing techniques. We ask that each youth participant have an adult accompany them whether they are a parent, adult sibling or friend. By learning together, we hope that the youth that participate will continue fishing into the future. Please select only one program session per youth. In addition, if you are registering more than one youth, please fill out one registration form for each person. Youth participants and their adult companion will also have the opportunity to participate in a Fishes of Lake Michigan sail provided by Inland Seas Education Association on a different date. Equipment will be provided.

Location: Discovery Pier, 13271 SW Bay Shore Dr, Traverse City, MI 49684

Who: Youth aged 9-14 who reside in Benzie, Leelanau, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, or Antrim County

When: June 10, 2023

Session 1: 9:00 AM – 11:30 AM – Arrive at 8:30 AM

Session 2: 1:30 PM-4:00 PM – Arrive at 1:00 PM

Space is limited and registration is required for this program. Register here.

Support for this program is provided by the Great Lakes Fishery Trust, the Abrams Foundation and the Rotary Club of Traverse City.