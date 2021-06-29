DNR Proposing Land Transactions, Dispositions at July NRC Meeting in Accordance with the State’s Managed Public Land Strategy

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is proposing several land dispositions for Alpena, Berrien, Branch, Cass, Charlevoix, Chippewa, Dickinson, Gogebic, Leelanau, and St. Joseph counties. These transactions will likely be acted upon by DNR Director Eichinger at the July 15 Natural Resources Commission (NRC).

According to PA 240 of 2013, the DNR is required to review parcels within groups of counties and make management recommendations based on the Managed Public Land Strategy that was passed in 2013. These parcels, if approved at the July NRC meeting for disposition, will be auctioned off.

To see a list of parcels, click here. Scroll down to the blue and white table to see what parcels are being proposed for disposition. If you have major concerns with the disposition of a certain parcel, please contact MUCC Policy Coordinator Ian FitzGerald at ifitzgerald@mucc.org.

MUCC also encourages you to testify at the July NRC meeting with your concerns. The meeting will be in person on Thursday, July 15 at the Okemos Conference Center. The Okemos Conference Center is located at Comfort Inn Okemos: 2187 University Park Drive Okemos, MI 48864. To sign up for public comment, email nrc@michigan.gov with your name and topic of testimony (i.e. land dispositions in Alpena County). An agenda for the meeting can be found here.

Since 1937, MUCC has united citizens to conserve, protect and enhance Michigan’s natural resources and outdoor heritage. MUCC has also been the constant protector of your rights to hunt, fish and trap since its founding. Please join us today: http://bit.ly/JoinMUCC