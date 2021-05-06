The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) opened its Wildlife Habitat Grant Program on April 19 and is accepting applications through June 4. This program was started in 2013 and gives grant recipients the opportunity to partner with the DNR Wildlife Division to improve or enhance wildlife habitat.

These grants can be awarded to local, state and tribal governments, as well as individuals, profit and nonprofit groups. This grant program is an open and competitive process, and grant applications should outline projects that improve and/or enhance the quality and quantity of game species habitat in a way that is consistent with the DNR Wildlife Division’s Strategic Plan.

The minimum grant amount is $15,000 and the maximum grant amount is the total amount of funds available for the grant cycle (approximately $1 million for the 2021 grant cycle). These funds are made available through hunting and fishing license sales.

According to an April 20, 2021, DNR press release, applications must be submitted through the MiGrants system no later than June 4. Projects that emphasize enhancing or improving habitat for game species will be given priority, and successful grant applications will be announced in August 2021.

To learn more about the DNR’s Wildlife Habitat Grant Program and to view a list of previously awarded projects, please click HERE. Additionally, you can read the DNR April 20 press release on the topic HERE.