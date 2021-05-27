Enjoy Michigan’s “Three Free” Weekend June 12-13

On Saturday, June 12 and Sunday, June 13, Michigan residents and out-of-state visitors get a free pass to experience Michigan’s fishing opportunities, ORV trails, state parks and state-managed boating access sites. This means that on June 12 and June 13, you do not need a fishing license, ORV license, trail permit or recreation passport. However, you still need to follow all other regulations associated with each of these activities.

This is a great opportunity to explore new areas, try a new outdoor hobby or introduce a friend or family member to your favorite trails, fishing spots or state parks. To learn more about the upcoming “Three Free” weekend, please visit the link HERE.