Family Events this Weekend

This weekend kicks off a busy season for getting youth engaged with the outdoors. To start, it is the youth hunt weekend for deer. A weekend of new experiences and quality family time in the blind throughout the state. There are also a couple of large family events happening this weekend that the MUCC team will be attending.

On Saturday the 9th, at the Muskegon County Fairgrounds the Sportsmen for Youth Day is once again happening. https://sportsmenforyouth.com/

Since 1993, Sportsmen for Youth, a group comprised of many sporting organizations who have pooled their resources to design a free one-day family friendly event to introduce our youth to the great joy and appreciation of outdoor sports.

Each year, our member organizations and many volunteers team together to create a one-day outdoor extravaganza where kids of all ages can experience the outdoors. This free day provides activities, demonstrations, and information from each of our exhibitors. Prize drawings, lunch and gift bags are also provided for all youth. The event runs from 9AM-3PM.

On Sunday the 10th, the MUCC team will be down at Lake Hudson Recreation Area for the Great Outdoor youth Jamboree. This event runs from 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM.

Another free day of fun for the whole family, with opportunities to learn about and try out a variety of outdoor recreation activities, including:

Shooting

Archery

Birding

Fishing

The first 50 grandparents with a grandchild get a special gift.

https://www.michigan.gov/dnr/things-to-do/calendar/2023/09/10/lake-hudson-recreation-area-great-outdoors-jamboree

We hope to see you at one of the events this weekend